Keith Gibson, suspect in murder of Dunkin' manager, charged in 2 Delaware murders

A man accused of murdering a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Philadelphia earlier this year is now facing charges in a brutal crime spree in Delaware that authorities say spanned three weeks and left two more people dead.

Keith Gibson, 39, was arrested in early June following what authorities say was a violent robbery in Wilmington.

On Tuesday, authorities in Delaware announced that Gibson has been charged with 41 felonies, including the murders of two people. He has also been charged with the attempted murders, assaults, and robbery of four other victims.

Gibson is also considered a suspect in multiple murders in Pennsylvania earlier this year, including the death of his own mother.

Gibson was previously convicted of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and served a 13-year prison sentence before he was released in December of 2020. He was briefly held after violating the terms of his probation, but was released again in April of 2021.

Weeks after his latest release, authorities say Gibson shot and killed Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, during a robbery at a Metro PCS store in Elsemere. After the shooting, they say he stole her vehicle, which was later found in the Philadelphia area.

On June 5, Gibson is accused of fatally shooting Ronald Wright, 42, during a street robbery and assaulting another victim. Over the course of the next three days, Gibson is alleged to have robbed or assaulted another three victims. Authorities say he attempted to murder one of those victims.

On the same day Gibson is accused of shooting and killing Wright, authorities in Philadelphia say he fatally shot 41-year-old Christine Lugo during an early morning robbery of the Dunkin' Donuts location she managed on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue. He is expected to be formally charged in Philadelphia upon extradition.

Gibson was taken into custody on June 8, after authorities say he robbed a Ride Aid in Wilmington and pistol-whipped and shot at a female employee before fleeing. The victim in that incident was able to throw a GPS tracker that Gibson had ran off with, helping lead police to him.

Philadelphia police have also indicated that Gibson could be charged in the murder of his own mother, who was found shot in her office in East Falls back in February. Investigators say he was out on parole at the time of his mother's death, but authorities could not link him to the murder.

