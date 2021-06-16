Man accused in Philadelphia Dunkin' killing to be charged in his mother’s murder

article

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has approved murder and related charges against Keith Gibson in connection with his mother’s death in East Falls.

Christine Gibson, 54, was found fatally shot in her office last February. At that point, police could not link Gibson to the murder and he was sent back to Delaware in custody and got out of custody sometime in March.

Neighbors FOX 29’s Dave Schratwieser spoke with on the 2700 block of North Corskley Street remembered Christine fondly.

"She was very nice, stayed to herself, helped the community, always wanted to work on the block," one neighbor said.

Murder and related charges have already been approved against Gibson in the shooting death of Philadelphia Dunkin' manager Christine Lugo.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said 41-year-old Christine Lugo was opening the Dunkin' on the 500 block of Lehigh Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. when Gibson entered the store and stole about $300. Before leaving Vanore said Gibson allegedly shot Lugo once in the head.

Shortly after police released surveillance footage of the Dunkin' homicide, authorities in Delaware noticed the suspect matched the description of a man wanted for fatally shooting a female T-Mobile store employee on May 15. Investigators say Leslie Basilio, a mother of two, was robbed and shot in the head inside T-Mobile on the 900 block of Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere around 5 a.m.

Experts at the city's crime lab are analyzing ballistic evidence from the revolver recovered when Gibson was arrested for the gunpoint robbery of a Delaware Rite Aid.

They're trying to determine if the gun was the same one used in last week's murder of Lugo and the murders of two men inside the Al Madinah Trading Shop on Germantown Avenue last January.

Gibson remains in custody of Delaware.

RELATED:

Police hope revolver recovered from accused killer Keith Gibson could hold answers to other cases

Keith Gibson facing charges in Dunkin' killing, police release details on other suspected crimes

Suspect in custody in connection to deadly robberies in Philadelphia, Delaware

SUV belonging to Metro by T-Mobile store employee killed in robbery found in Philadelphia area

Woman killed during Fairhill Dunkin' robbery, reward offered in search for suspect

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter