Krasner's office set to highlight fugitives wanted for murders in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Monday is expected to highlight a dozen fugitives wanted for murders in parts of the city dating back to 2019.

The open homicide cases discussed Monday have happened in South Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia, according to a press release from the DA's Office.

Homicides in Philadelphia have taken a sharp decline over the last calendar year, dropping 19% since this time last year, according to data from police.

Two years ago, Philadelphia suffered its bloodiest year on record with more than 520 people murdered across the city.