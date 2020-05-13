Krasner's policy advisor faces charges for child endangerment

A policy adviser to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was arrested Monday and charged with one count endangering the welfare of a child.

Dana L. Bazelon, 40, reportedly left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in her car for approximately 34 minutes.

Bazelon was taken into custody on Rittenhouse Street in West Mount Airy, officials from the Attorney General’s Office stated.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

When police inquired about why the child was left alone in the car, Bazelon reportedly told police that she wanted to take her son for a walk and didn't want to wake her daughter because she hadn't been sleeping well.

The formal criminal complaint reads:

"The defendant, being a person supervising the welfare of a child, knowingly endangered the welfare of said child, M.F. (4Y/O), by violating a duty of care by leaving said child in a parked vehicle, unattended for over thirty minutes, with the windows open, such that an adult male was able to reach inside and unlock it."

A Philadelphia native, Bazelon established herself in the legal profession in Washington D.C. until 2006 and has nearly 12 years worth of legal experience in the City of Brotherly Love.

Advertisement

""The DAO is screened from this matter, which is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office," officials from the District Attorney General's Office stated when asked about the matter. "We cannot comment further at this time"

The Attorney General’s Office will be handling the case since Krasner must recuse himself due to the conflict of interest representing Bazelon would create.

Bazelon's child endangerment charge is classed as an "F3", which is a felony in the third degree.

A conviction for a felony in the 3rd degree in Pennsylvania includes from 3.5 to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

Bazelon has been formally arraigned and released without bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22 in Family Court.

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Jersey Air National Guard to perform flyover in honor of frontline workers

Trump to visit Pennsylvania Thursday amid criticism of state's reopening plans

Taxpayers foot bill to supply Pa. legislators, army of aides

Eagles offer Lincoln Financial Field for free wedding ceremonies for frontline workers

Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, official says

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP