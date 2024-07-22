Kylie Kelce gets candid about past miscarriage while slamming pregnancy claims

article

Kylie Kelce is at her wits' end as rumors have circulated claiming the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce is pregnant.

The 32-year-old mom of three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, took to social media over the weekend to set the record straight about the pregnancy rumors.

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in and we're just gonna nip this in the bud," she began in her TikTok video.

"I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I'm not." Kylie said while shaking her head.

She then notes she hasn’t been pregnant since the birth of her 1-year-old daughter nicknamed Bennie.

"I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. Really lights my fire," she continued.

The Delco native then opened up about her experience with a miscarriage; from finding out the news to terminating the pregnancy via dilation and evacuation (D&E).

"I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat and I had to have a D&E a few days later." explained Kelce.

She then further makes a point about how important it is to take pregnancies and speculation around them seriously.

"I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly, and I think… we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting," she said. "Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."

From congratulations to questions, Kylie captioned the video with a trigger warning and revealed multiple people have overstepped their boundaries by addressing pregnancy rumors.

In one "aggressive" case, she said a random woman directly messaged her and asked if she had had a miscarriage because a news outlet double backed a report that she was pregnant.

At the end of the caption, Kylie leaves viewers with a very important message: "Let’s do better."