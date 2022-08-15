'Largest ever': $3 million winning Cash 5 ticket sold in Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Lottery history made! One lucky lottery player just won a record $3-million jackpot.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket is worth $3,076,096.50 - the largest-ever jackpot to date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

It was sold at Souderton Food Mart on East Broad Street, and matched all five balls for Friday's drawing. The food mart will receive a $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Winning numbers: 8-24-31-32-33

The previous record-setting jackpot reached more than $2.4 million in 2019. It was won in Columbia County.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. All winners should contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.