'Lock your cars!' Urgent warning as car thieves target another NJ neighborhood

Police are asking residents to be vigilant in helping to thwart more criminal acts by thieves in their community.

"ANOTHER VIDEO containing UNLOCKED CAR BURGLARS in our town," Gloucester Township Police said in an alert this week.

Surveillance footage showed the group going car-to-car as they searched for one to steal.

Police say they arrived in one stolen vehicle, and were able to successfully steal another that night.

This comes just days after another vehicle theft crime spree hit a different neighborhood in the township.

The thieves are believed to be targeting unlocked vehicles with key fobs left inside.

"Gloucester Township Police reminds you to REMOVE YOUR KEY FOB from the interior of your vehicle, AND LOCK YOUR CAR- EVERYNIGHT!"