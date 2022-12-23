Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia.

Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in the head, according to officials.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers are actively investigating the shooting. A gun was found with the victim. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.