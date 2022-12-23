Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown

article

A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30.

The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head and hand.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police say an active investigation is underway, but no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.