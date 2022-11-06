Man, 61, critically injured after he was shot inside Tioga home by bullets fired outside

article

Gunshots fired from outside a house in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood hit a 61-year-old man, leaving him in critical condition.

Officials said the man was inside a house on the 3700 block of North 15th Street Sunday night, about 9:30, when the shooting happened outside the home.

Responding officers found the man shot in the hip and chest. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

