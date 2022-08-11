Man arrested and charged in 2 Philadelphia indecent assault cases

article

A 30-year-old man has been arrested charged with in connection with two indecent assault incidents within the last two weeks in separate neighborhoods of Philadelphia.

Officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said Tyree Blake was arrested in Philadelphia after surveillance shots of him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with NASA on the front of the sweatshirt were circulated.

On August 7th, according to authorities, Blake reportedly reached out and grabbed a woman’s buttocks as she was exiting a SEPTA trolley station at 19th and Market Streets. He is charged with Indecent Assault and Harassment in this incidence.

MORE HEADLINES:

On July 30th, Blake allegedly touched an adult without consent inside a Wawa at 33rd and Market Streets. He is charged with Indecent Assault and Harassment for that incident, as well.

Officials added Blake has an open misdemeanor case from 2020 that is being addressed in Mental Health Court.

Authorities said tips from the public and assistance from a relative and guardian led to the quick arrest of Blake.

Resources are available to any victim of sexual assault and violence. These resources can be obtained by contacting WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence’s 24 hours a day, seven day a week hotline at 215-985-3333.