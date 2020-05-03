Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested, child safe after barricade situation in Kensington

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man arrested, child safe after barricade situation in Kensington

No one was hurt during the barricade situation.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is in custody and a child is safe after a tense scene plays out in Kensington.

A SWAT team responded to a home on the 2400 block of Cedar Street just after midnight for reports of a barricade situation. 

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

An unidentified man had barricaded himself inside of a home with a small child. 

Eventually, the man was arrested and no one was hurt.

RELATED COVERAGE:

NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 