Man arrested, child safe after barricade situation in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is in custody and a child is safe after a tense scene plays out in Kensington.
A SWAT team responded to a home on the 2400 block of Cedar Street just after midnight for reports of a barricade situation.
An unidentified man had barricaded himself inside of a home with a small child.
Eventually, the man was arrested and no one was hurt.
