Man arrested, child safe after barricade situation in Kensington

Philadelphia police say a man is in custody and a child is safe after a tense scene plays out in Kensington.

A SWAT team responded to a home on the 2400 block of Cedar Street just after midnight for reports of a barricade situation.

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

An unidentified man had barricaded himself inside of a home with a small child.

Eventually, the man was arrested and no one was hurt.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

32-year-old woman missing from Olney for 10 days

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP