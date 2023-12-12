Man charged in rape of 15-year-old girl in Bucks County; more potential victims sought

article

A 32-year-old man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Quakertown earlier this year, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, of Sellersville, was charged in November with multiple counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals, and related crimes.

Sanchez was arrested and arraigned on November 3 and sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail. Officials say he is a flight risk, a danger to the community and faces similar charges in Montgomery County.

At the time of the offense in Quakertown Borough, Sanchez was out on bail in Montgomery County for charges that include indecent assault.

On October 24, Quakertown police received a report of a rape that happened the night before in the parking lot of the Giant, located on the 1400 block of West Broad Street.

The 15-year-old victim told police a man, later identified as Sanchez, raped her inside his vehicle, which she described as a white, 4-door vehicle. Upon reviewing surveillance videos, Quakertown police observed a white sedan in the Giant parking lot at the time of the incident. Detectives linked the vehicle to Sanchez and his driver’s license photo matched a photo found on the victim’s phone.

The victim told police she met Sanchez once before when they had exchanged contact information through Snapchat. During Snapchat conversations, officials say Sanchez would ask the victim for sexually explicit videos in exchange for money. They say Sanchez also communicated with one of the victim’s friends, a 16-year-old girl, through Snapchat, and he also asked her for sexally explicit videos in exchange for money.

Sanchez is awaiting a formal arraignment, scheduled for Friday, December 15.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Quakertown Borough Police Department believe there may be other victims and are asking for them to please come forward. Anyone with information can contact Detective Ryan Naugle of the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-536-5002.