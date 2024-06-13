Man charged with murder for 5-year-old's drug death in New Castle County
article
CLAYMONT, Del. - Nearly a year after a young girl was found dead in a New Castle County home, a man has been charged with her murder.
Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive girl on Palace Avenue on July 11, 2023.
The 5-year-old was pronounced dead. Her cause of death was later determined to be fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video: Group of teens force woman to stay on SEPTA train before robbing her
- Philadelphia drug trafficking takedown charges 12 suspects as officials warn: 'You're next'
- North Wildwood boardwalk assault: Police release new photos of suspects, vehicle
This week, an arrest was obtained for Keith Bulloch, who was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
He is charged with Murder by Abuse or Neglect in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest.