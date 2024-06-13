Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder for 5-year-old's drug death in New Castle County

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 13, 2024 12:30pm EDT
CLAYMONT, Del. - Nearly a year after a young girl was found dead in a New Castle County home, a man has been charged with her murder.

Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive girl on Palace Avenue on July 11, 2023.

The 5-year-old was pronounced dead. Her cause of death was later determined to be fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

This week, an arrest was obtained for Keith Bulloch, who was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. 

He is charged with Murder by Abuse or Neglect in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest.