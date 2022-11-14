Man charged with murder for stabbing pizzeria owner to death inside shop, Delaware police say

article

A man is being charged with the murder of a pizzeria owner after a deadly stabbing incident in Newark over the weekend.

Police say 22-year-old Erik Hilton attacked the 41-year-old owner of La Piazza Di Caruso on People Plaza after confronting him inside the shop Sunday night.

The owner, whose identify has yet to be released, was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hilton was found a short time later receiving medical care at a local medical center. Police say he sustained an injury during the deadly attack.

He is being held $1,060,000 cash bond for first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.