Man critical after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A violent day in Philadelphia continues as police say a man in his early 20’s was shot and critically injured in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 2700 block of North Howard Tuesday night, around 8:15, on the report of a shooting, according to officials.

When they arrived, police found the victim had been shot multiple times, all over his body.

MORE HEADLINES

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made. Authorities said numerous business surveillance cameras were operational at the scene and clearly showed the shooting.

The shooting marks a violent day as six different people were shot across the city, one fatally.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter