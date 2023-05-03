Man critically injured after being shot in the head in Kensington, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to learn more about a shooting in Philadelphia.
Police say the shooting took place in the area of E Street and E Allegheny Avenue in the Kensington section of the city.
According to authorities, a man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being shot once in the head.
He is in critical condition from injuries, police say.
Investigators say the suspect was last seen leaving the area on a bike.
Crime scene analysts were seen in the area placing down evidence markers near ballistics on the street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.