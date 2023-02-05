Man critically injured after shooting on North Philadelphia street, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was critically injured when he was shot on a North Philadelphia street.
Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Garnet Street just before 5:30 Sunday evening, on the report of a shooting.
The man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man dead, woman in custody after shots fired in North Philadelphia bedroom, police say
- Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
- Father and son, 5, both shot and injured outside Northeast Philadelphia homes
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. They say no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.