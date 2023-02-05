Man critically injured after shooting on North Philadelphia street, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was critically injured when he was shot on a North Philadelphia street.

Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Garnet Street just before 5:30 Sunday evening, on the report of a shooting.

The man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting. They say no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.