Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say

An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight.

A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The man is "being held as a prisoner," according to Philadelphia police.

No further details about the shooting or attempted robbery were released by officials.