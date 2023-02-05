Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
MAYFAIR - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.
Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight.
A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The man is "being held as a prisoner," according to Philadelphia police.
No further details about the shooting or attempted robbery were released by officials.