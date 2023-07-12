Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times in East Germantown, police say

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot seven times in East Germantown early on Wednesday, per police.

According to authorities, officers responded to 1300 block of E Duval Street just before 6:00 a.m. after gunfire erupted in the area.

Police say they transported the 51-year-old victim to Einstein Hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the buttocks, arms, thigh and back. The man remains in critical condition, law enforcement authorities say.

Officials say the scene is being held by police, who are actively investigating and have not yet recovered weapons or arrested any suspects.