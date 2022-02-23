Man driven to hospital after broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities say a young man was brought to the hospital by another driver after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old man was hit in the upper back by gunfire on the 2300 block of West Allegheny Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The unnamed victim was driven to Temple Hospital by another driver and placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the broad daylight shooting.

A preliminary update from the Philadelphia Police Department did not provide a possible motive for the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter