Man found shot multiple times inside vehicle in Fishtown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle Monday in the Fishtown section of the city.
The incident happened at approximately 7:48 p.m. on the 200 block of East Wildey Street.
Police responded to the scene for reports of a person with a gun and when they arrived, they found a 58-year--old man inside a Volkswagan Passat with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man had gunshot wounds to the forehead, left temple and mouth.
He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
An investigation remains active at this time.
___
