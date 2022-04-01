Man guilty of attacking Atlantic City hotel housekeeper in 2018

article

Jurors have convicted a man of sexually assaulting a housekeeper in an Atlantic City hotel after he was released following his arrest on charges that he had beaten his girlfriend.

The panel on Thursday found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of Saugerties, New York, guilty of aggravted sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

Authorities say Carlton pushed the housekeeper into a room at Bally’s Hotel and Casino and attacked her in February 2018.

He had returned to the hotel after he was accused earlier in the day of attacking his girlfriend. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

