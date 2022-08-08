Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say

article

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police.

Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday.

They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds, police say.

According to authorities, a gun was recovered at the scene and no other people were inside the house.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say the man was a dementia patient and the woman was a home health worker who assisted him around the house.

Police believe the incident is isolated and may be a murder-suicide, according to officials.

According to authorities, police are reviewing home security cameras.

"thank you to Kennett Township Police and all first responders for ensuring that everyone in the area of this sad incident was safe," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "This tragedy impacts the families involved, their friends, and our community. We will continue investigating this case and extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this devastating incident."