Man in his 30s shot dead on porch of Overbrook home, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that erupted right outside a home in Overbrook early Thursday morning.

A man was found shot on the porch on the 5400 block of Euclid Street around 2:30 a.m.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach, and pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has yet to be released, but police say he was in his 30s.

No arrests made, no weapon recovered, and no motive known at this time.