Man indicted in deaths of 2 slain in apartment complex lot in NJ

article

Authorities say a man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two men slain in a vehicle as they were pulling into the parking lot of a New Jersey apartment complex.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office said a grand jury had indicted 33-year-old Andre Price of Willingboro on murder and weapons charges in the March 27 deaths of 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez and 18-year-old Altarek Bell at the Orchard Park Apartments.

MORE HEADLINES:

Prosecutors allege that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a Willingboro water ice store.

It’s unclear whether Price has an attorney; a number listed in his name was busy during repeated calls Saturday.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter