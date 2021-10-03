Man indicted in deaths of 2 slain in apartment complex lot in NJ
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two men slain in a vehicle as they were pulling into the parking lot of a New Jersey apartment complex.
The Burlington County prosecutor’s office said a grand jury had indicted 33-year-old Andre Price of Willingboro on murder and weapons charges in the March 27 deaths of 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez and 18-year-old Altarek Bell at the Orchard Park Apartments.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 2 people shot, killed at Edgewater Park apartment complex
- Teenage boy injured in Kingsessing shooting, police say
- 3 men expected to survive after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
- Police identify suspect, victim in deadly Logan office building shooting
Prosecutors allege that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a Willingboro water ice store.
It’s unclear whether Price has an attorney; a number listed in his name was busy during repeated calls Saturday.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement