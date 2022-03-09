Man poses as Walmart employee to steal VR headset from locked case, police say

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a crafty criminal who they say posed as a Walmart employee to steal an expensive virtual reality headset from a locked case.

The Upper Moreland Township Police Department said the bold theft happened last Friday morning at the Walmart in Willow Grove.

According to police, the unknown man wore a Walmart employee vest and convinced an associate to give him the keys to a locked electronics case.

Police say the suspect stole an Oculus VR headset from the case which retails for over $500 on the store's website.

The suspect then left the store with the headset and the employee keys, police said.

Authorities shared a surveillance photo of the wanted man and asked anyone with information to contact the Upper Moreland Police Department.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter