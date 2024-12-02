Man shot dead in living room of Franklinville home; person in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting erupted inside a home in Philadelphia's Franklinville section Monday night.
Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man shot in the living room on the 3900 block of North Darien Street.
He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and stomach, and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
Police say a firearm has been recovered, and a person is in custody for further investigation.
Details about what led to the shooting have yet to be released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.