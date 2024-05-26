Man shot in the head crashes into fences, tree in Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting and serious crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Sunday morning.
Police found the 20-year-old inside a vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the head.
The vehicle crashed through two fences and into a tree in Belmont Plateau before 6 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police seeking suspect in multiple cell phone store robberies
- Woman used pocket knife to cut 3 girls during SEPTA bus brawl: police
- Man, 36, shot multiple times while sitting in car; 2 suspects sought: officials
The man was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any details about what led to the shooting.
An investigation is underway.