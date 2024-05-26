Man shot in the head crashes into fences, tree in Fairmount Park

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting and serious crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park early Sunday morning.

Police found the 20-year-old inside a vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the head.

The vehicle crashed through two fences and into a tree in Belmont Plateau before 6 a.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any details about what led to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.