Man shot outside 7-Eleven on Drexel's campus, police say

In University City, police are investigating a shooting outside a 7-Eleven on Drexel's campus.

It happened on the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 3 a.m.

The victim was shot in the ear. He is in stable condition.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

