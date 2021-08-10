Man shot outside 7-Eleven on Drexel's campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA - In University City, police are investigating a shooting outside a 7-Eleven on Drexel's campus.
It happened on the 3400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 3 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Former security guard arrested after allegedly punching man at SEPTA station
- Police: Motorcyclist killed after losing control, striking car on Kelly Drive
- Pat's Steak Shooting: Preliminary hearing in fatal shooting scheduled for continuance in October
- Triple shooting on Center City street captured on surveillance video
- Man brutally beaten outside Columbus Boulevard restaurant, family says
The victim was shot in the ear. He is in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement