Man shot to death outside Maple Shade apartment building, authorities say

Authorities in Burlington County are investigating a deadly shooting that erupted Sunday night in the parking lot of a Maple Shade apartment building.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Monday that 32-yea-old Ezekiel Sanders Jr. was shot to death outside the Fox Meadow apartments around 6:30 p.m.

Officers from the Maple Shade Police Department found Sanders Jr. on Gardenia Drive and drove him to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill where he died, according to investigators.

Police believe Sanders Jr. was shot by someone in a vehicle that "sped off after the shooting." Investigators did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

