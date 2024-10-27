Man stabbed in neck with scissors in West Philadelphia home; woman in custody: police

Police are investigating after an act of violence erupted early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.

A 30-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his neck in the dining room of a home on the 5300 block of Walnut Street just before 10 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody for further investigation, according to authorities.

A pair of scissors was recovered from the scene.

No further details have been released.