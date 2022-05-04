article

Police say a man was stabbed while sitting in his car in Kensington on Tuesday night.

A 42-year-old man was sitting in his car on Hartville Street when he was stabbed three times around 8:57 p.m., police say.

According to police, the 42-year-old was stabbed one time in the chest, one time in the right arm and one time in the right side of his body.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Episcopal hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.