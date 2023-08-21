Man wanted for fatal 1998 drive-by shooting in Reading arrested in Mexico: police

article

Three of four suspects are now in custody 25 years after a man was shot to death in Reading, but police say one still remains at large.

Officials say Israel Mendoza, 43, as arrested by U.S. marshals and local law enforcement in Jalisco, Mexico on Friday.

He was being sought in connection the murder of Michele Lutz, who was killed during a drive by shooting on Front and Elm streets in Reading on August 2, 1998.

Four suspects were initially named in the homicide investigation: Placido Rodriguez, Joshua Ramirez, Israel Mendoza, and Robert Radhames-Herrera.

In 1998, Rodriguez and Ramirez were arrested and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy of third-degree murder.

Mendoza was arrested last week, but police say Radhames-Herrera is still on the loose, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.