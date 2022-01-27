Man, woman critically injured in Feltonville shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man and a woman are fighting for their lives after a shooting Thursday night in Feltonville, according to police.
Officers from Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4800 block of Gransback Street for reports of gunfire.
Police found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest. Officers drover her to Temple Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.
A 28-year-old man later arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and neck.
Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Woman found bludgeoned to death inside Mount Laurel home, authorities say
- Father, son shot one another during altercation inside North Philadelphia home, police say
- Teen killed in shooting near Southwest Philadelphia high school, police say
- Pizza delivery driver shoots armed carjacker in Kensington, police say
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement