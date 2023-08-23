Media Little League in need of lights for sports complex
MEDIA, Pa. - The Media Little League team is back home in Delco after their run in Williamsport ended sooner than anyone wanted.
We’re still proud of their accomplishment, but the team says they need your help.
The team needs about $95,000 for a lighting project in that they need lights for their complex. They are just over halfway to the goal.
"We’re trying to get lights here and we’ve been doing fundraisers and all kinds of stuff, trying to get it," Manager Tom Bradley explained. "We have all the clearances now. We’re just trying to raise money to get lights."
Anyone interested in helping the team with a financial donation can do so at their website, here.