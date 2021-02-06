Moorestown Mall megasite closed Sunday due to incoming snowstorm

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday said the Moorestown Mall mass vaccination clinic will be closed on Sunday due to forecasted snow. The mega-sites in Atlantic City and at Rowan College will remain open, according to Murphy.

The Moorestown Mall location is among three of the state's six mass vaccination clinics that will not serve shots on Sunday. Appointments were also canceled in Middlesex County and Morris County.

Meanwhile, vaccinations will continue in Atlantic City and at Rowan College in Gloucester County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who was scheduled to get a vaccine at the closed mega-sites will be contacted by individual healthcare providers, according to the governor. The state's Vaccination Call Center will remain available from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and can be reached at 855-568-0545.

The latest data shows New Jersey has issued over 745,000 first doses and fully inoculated nearly 180,000 residents. Still, on Saturday the state reported 3,783 new infections and 78 new deaths.

