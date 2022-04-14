Motive sought in Brooklyn subway shooting; Fire company votes to disband itself after allegations

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect's videos

NEW YORK - Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.

Even as police arrested James on Wednesday in the Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 people, they were still searching for a motive from a flood of details about the 62-year-old Black man’s life.

An erratic work history. Arrests for a string of mostly low-level crimes. A storage locker with more ammo. And hours of rambling, bigoted, profanity-laced videos on his YouTube channel that point to a deep, simmering anger.

"This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death," says James in a video where he takes on the moniker "Prophet of Doom."

After a 30-hour manhunt, James was arrested without incident after a tipster — thought by police to be James himself — said he could be found near a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Mayor Eric Adams triumphantly proclaimed "We got him!" Police said their top priority was getting the suspect, now charged with a federal terrorism offense, off the streets as they investigate their biggest unanswered question: Why?

A prime trove of evidence, they said, is his YouTube videos. He seems to have opinions about nearly everything — racism in America, New York City’s new mayor, the state of mental health services, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women.

2. Briarcliffe Fire Company votes to disband itself following allegations of racism

The Briarcliffe Fire Department on Wednesday voted to disband itself, months after the department came under fire for racist comments that were allegedly made by members following an online meeting.

The announcement came during a packed meeting at the Upper Darby Municipal building. Township Solicitor Michael Pierce read Briarcliffe Fire Department's letter, often time being interrupted by the passionate crowd.

"Briarcliffe strongly denies anyone in the township was ever treated differently or discriminated against based on race," Pierce read. The letter claims that department members don't want to risk their lives if they're not appreciated and cannot survive financially.

The disbandment follows and investigation into allegedly racially charged comments made by members of the department during a late January Zoom meeting between township fire companies and commissioners about a potential consolidation.

According to a letter from the Goodwill Fire Company obtained by FOX 29, following the end of the meeting, a group of people remained on the call.

The letter says there was then a group of people that could be heard discussing the meeting using foul language, and identifies those involved in the conversation as members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company.

The conversation, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes, allegedly included racial slurs when discussing members of other fire companies and township residents.

One of the Briarcliffe Fire Company members was also accused of making a joke about, Fanta Bility, a young girl who was killed in a shooting in Sharon Hill last fall.

The department was suspended in February and many called for the company to lose its certification. Over a month later, members voted to disband the department but some are calling for harsher penalties.

3. Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Federal documents describe Frank James's connection to Philadelphia

Frank James

Hours before accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was taken into custody, neighbors in a Philadelphia community who said they recognized the man being hunted by police were awoken by an FBI raid.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to FOX 29 that law enforcement agents were at a home on the 1800 block of West Ontario Street for "court corded activity." They did not say if the raid was connected to the Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn that left dozens hurt.

Cell phone video shot from a property across the street shows agents with guns drawn piling into a Nicetown residence. Neighbors said they recognized the suspect, Frank James, after seeing his picture on the news.

James, 62, was originally referred to as a person of interest in the hours after police say a person with a gas mask detonated two smoke grenades aboard a Brooklyn subway train and opened fire.

NYPD Chief James Essig said keys to a U-Haul van found at the scene with the suspect's belongings lead investigators to the renter. The U-Haul, which authorities said was rented by James in Philadelphia, was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

Essig told reporters Tuesday night that James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. According to federal documents, agents raided James's temporary apartment and storage unit in Philadelphia, and found ammo for a .9mm and AR-15, a taser, a high-capacity magazine and a blue smoke canister.

The documents say that James took a Lyft to the Philadelphia storage facility around 6:15 Monday. He reserved and paid for a U-Haul van a week in advance and picked it up on Monday, according to federal documents.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured Jame's U-Haul crossing the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Two hours later, surveillance cameras show a man in a yellow hard hat and orange reflective jacket exit the U-Haul just two blocks from the Sunset Park station.

4. DA: Philadelphia man turns himself in, charged with murder of pregnant woman in Upper Merion

Rafiq Thompson of Philadelphia was charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in Upper Merion after turning himself in to authorities.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man who was wanted for the murder of a pregnant woman in Upper Merion on Friday has been charged after turning himself in, the Montgomery County District Attorney announced.

According to officials, 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson is facing first-degree murder and related charges connected to the shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius last week.

Police say the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

Officers arrived on scene and found Cornelius lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

