Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ice cream truck in North Philadelphia: police

A crash involving a motorcycle and an ice cream truck in Philadelphia's Juniata Park left one man dead Saturday night.

Police say the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike after colliding with an ice cream truck at the intersection of H Street and East Hunting Park Avenue just before 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and identified as 22-year-old Ramon Santiago.

The ice cream truck was driven by a 17-year-old boy, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported, and no charges were announced. The crash is under investigation.