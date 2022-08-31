Motorcyclists dies after rush-hour crash near I-95 entrance in Philadelphia, police say

An early morning crash left one man dead, and another hospitalized in Bridesburg on Wednesday.

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Scion on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m.

The car was attempting to make a turn onto I-95, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the vehicle's driver was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The crash is currently under investigation.