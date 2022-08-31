Motorcyclists dies after rush-hour crash near I-95 entrance in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash left one man dead, and another hospitalized in Bridesburg on Wednesday.
Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Scion on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m.
The car was attempting to make a turn onto I-95, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Stolen car crashed after suspects carjack, hit man on his own driveway in Olney
- Philadelphia police: Car with two kids inside ambushed at gas station, killing man and injuring boy
- Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say
The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the vehicle's driver was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.
The crash is currently under investigation.