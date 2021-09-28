Myron L. Powell Elementary School moves to remote learning due to COVID-19
CEDARVILLE, N.J. - A Cumberland County elementary school will be moving to remote learning for nearly three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Myron L. Powell School says it will be closed for 19 days from Thursday, Sept. 23 to Monday, Oct. 11.
As a result, the school will move to remote learning until Oct. 12 when they will then return to in-person learning.
The reason for the closure is that the Cumberland County Health Department made the recommendation as there has been a large community spread.
Officials from the school says that the community has been seeing a low vaccination rate and as such it is witnessing the highest case rate.
Officials say that they have confirmed 16 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff and are still waiting for multiple test results to return.
In the meantime, all sports and extracurricular activities are to meet remotely as per coaches' instructions.
___
