Neighbor dispute leads to double stabbing and shooting in West Philadelphia: police

article

Three people are in critical condition after a dispute between neighbors left two stabbed and one man shot in Belmont, officials say.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred at the 800 block of North Preston Street at around 8:13 A.M.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and a 61-year-old male was stabbed once in the face and another time in the left hand.

They say the offender is a 68-year-old man who was shot once in his left thigh and once in his right hand.

All three were transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics where they were placed in critical condition.

According to officials, the offender was shot in self-defense. They say he will be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

A knife and a handgun were recovered at the scene.

