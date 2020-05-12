New Jersey Air National Guard perform flyover in honor of frontline workers
TRENTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Air National Guard conducted a flyover to honor frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing participated in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover event Tuesday.
Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing were featured in the flyover.
The flyover began at 11:20 a.m. and coverec key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey -- including testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.
"Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19," said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
