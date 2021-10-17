Fundraiser held for New Jersey community still impacted by powerful EF-3 tornado

The damage done by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill and Harrison Township back in September can still be seen today. Houses tarped over, repairs still being made, every single day.

"We were so blessed it’s miraculous that no one died. The folks that lost their home will benefit from this particular event," said Harrison Township Mayor Lou.

A GoFundMe for Mullica Hill Fundraiser brought hundreds of people from in and around the area together on Sunday to help raise funds and spirits after the devastating event.

"Today's just fun and games. It’s music, two bands, you got food from Maples. Paintings for the kids, face painting, we got pumpkins, balloons raffles."

A home was reduced to a pile of rubble during Wednesday's tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Howard Pierson lives in this township. He knew as soon as the tornado left its damage, something had to be done.

"We need to do something for these people I feel bad for them when we rode around. We put it together on the (next) Friday morning and we all just kind of went with it."

The Independence Day Band NJ was one of two bands that played pro bono Sunday. They said they felt a duty to come support such a great cause.

"Your heart goes out to these people on how quickly everything was impacted. When we reached out to the band when we were asked to play it was a unanimous yes. It was probably the fastest gig that we ever all agreed to play at one time, I’ll say that."

If you'd like to donate, you can do so at the Rotary Club of Mullica Hill Fundraiser for Neighbors Impacted by the Tornado.

