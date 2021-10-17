New Jersey man spotted detonating explosive device on roadside in Hamilton Township, police say
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Hamilton Township man is facing charges after police say he was spotted detonating an explosive device on a busy road just outside of New Jersey's capital.
Officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department were investigating reports of "numerous loud explosions" around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they witnesses a driver detonate an explosive device on Groveville-Allentown Road, according to police.
Investigators say the driver, 47-year-old Branton B. Meshofski, was stopped a short distance away from the blast site and taken into custody.
Meshofski was charged with several counts of possession of an explosive device and possession of a destructive device.
Meshofski was taken to the Mercer County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
