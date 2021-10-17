Police investigating after man fatally shot in head in Wilmington

Police in Wilmington are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at West 3rd and North Clayton Streets in Wilmington.

Authorities say a male victim was shot in the head.

The 20-year-old victim eventually succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Marquis Lopez Jr.

No details about a motive have emerged.

No arrest have been made.

