Police investigating after man fatally shot in head in Wilmington
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Wilmington are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at West 3rd and North Clayton Streets in Wilmington.
Authorities say a male victim was shot in the head.
The 20-year-old victim eventually succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Marquis Lopez Jr.
No details about a motive have emerged.
No arrest have been made.
