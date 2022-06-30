New Jersey man indicted in shooting death of girl, 9, killed while playing outside

article

A New Jersey man will face several charges after a nine-year-old girl was killed while playing outside with her brother in Trenton.

Sequoya Bacon-Jones, 9, was playing with her brother and other friends outside when she was struck by gunfire in the Kingsbury Square courtyard on March 25. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a nearby argument between two women. As the fight began, police say 19-year-old Isiah Roberts became involved in an altercation with another man. The situation escalated, and multiple shots were fired.

Roberts was later arrested when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle he was believed to have fled in.

He was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree aggravated assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun. A grand jury returned the seven-count indictment this week.

Roberts is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending trial.