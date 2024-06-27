New Jersey spas busted for prostitution; female owner charged: officials

A raid of a woman's "house of prostitution" in South Jersey ended with her arrest last week, according to officials.

Kani Peng, 53, is charged with Promoting Prostitution, Maintaining a Nuisance, Financial Facilitation and Engaging in Prostitution.

Officials say an investigation that began in October 2023 revealed that women were engaging in sexual activity for payment while living in spas owned and managed by Peng.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both spas, Rainbow Spa in Barnegat Township and Bay Spa in Stafford Township, along with Peng's home were searched as part of the investigation.

Detectives found evidence corroborating that prostitution was taking place at the spas, and that Peng was aware of the illegal activities, according to officials.

She was also seen frequently supplying the spas with food, clothing and cleaning supplies.

Police took Peng into custody at her spa in Stafford Township.