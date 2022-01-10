New Jersey's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state's mandate for masks as a COVID-19 precaution in schools and daycares will remain in effect despite a looming expiration of the requirement.

Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday during a news conference on the outbreak.

The governor did not specify how much longer the mandate would be in place or say how he planned to continue it, whether by executive order or as part of a legislative deal with lawmakers.

Murphy said in a tweet that the state has recorded 384 total outbreaks in schools since they reopened at the end of last summer. The outbreaks have impacted around 1,900 students and 340 staff, the governor said.

"Our layered approach to safety is helping to minimize the spread inside our schools," Murphy's tweet concluded.

