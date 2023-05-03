New video shows suspect after man found dead inside car in 2022 North Philadelphia homicide

The body of a man was found inside a burnt vehicle last year, and now police are searching for a suspect they say was caught on video.

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived on the 3500 block of 10th Street one morning in November 2022.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the remains of a man inside one of the vehicles. He has yet to be identified.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance footage of a man they describe as a homicide suspect.

He can be seen walking with a limb in the area of the homicide around the same time, according to authorities.

The fire was later declared an arson by fire officials, who say it was started by an incendiary substance.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.